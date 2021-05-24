SOP-compliance: Four, including bistro owner, slapped with compounds

KUCHING (May 24): A bistro owner and three of his customers were issued compounds during an inspection on the premises at Jalan Song here, at around 3.15pm yesterday.

The operation was conducted by the district police to monitor public compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set under the present Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The bistro owner was slapped with a RM10,000 compound, while his customers – two men and a woman – who were found dining in at the premises, were fined RM2,000 each.

All four are aged between 38 and 49.

“Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases daily, there are still individuals who take the matter lightly and are willing gamble with their lives,” said acting Kuching District police chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement yesterday.

In this regard, he warned the public that the police would no longer compromise on such errant behaviour, in view of the nation’s war against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a total of 70 compounds had been issued by the district police against those found to have breached the SOP, between May 17 and 22.

Among the offences were failure in checking into premises using the MySejahtera app, failure in writing down personal particulars on the logbook prior to entering premises, failure in observing proper physical distancing, and failure in wearing face masks in public places.

Merbin also pointed out that based on 22 police checks conducted around the city from May 17 to 22, the majority of the offenders were men, numbering at 52, versus 18 offenders who were women.

He said the premises under inspection included eateries and major public areas.

“The issuance of the compounds was made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (No 4) Regulations 2021,” he added.