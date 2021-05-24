SRDC temporarily closes Treasury Section for sanitisation after staff tests positive for Covid-19

SIBU (May 24): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will temporary close its Treasury Section at Level 17, Wisma Sanyan here, effective today, after one of its staff was tested positive for Covid-19.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, said that this is to allow for sanitisation works to be carried out there.

He added that the Treasury Section will reopen on May 27.

“The council will temporary close the Treasury Section at Level 17 (Wisma Sanyan) with immediate effect from today and re-open on May 27.

“We received notification that one of our staff from Treasury Section, Level 17 SRDC, has been confirmed positive of Covid-19 infection due to his exposure to a patient of Covid-19 positive case.

“SRDC will commence sanitisation works today,” Sempurai said in a press statement.

He urged all council staff who have been in contact with the staff to get themselves tested for Covid-19 today.

He took the opportunity to advise the public to always comply strictly with standard operating procedure (SOP) when dealing with the council.

“We seek your kind understanding and appreciate your cooperation for the safety and well-being of the public and council.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” he said.