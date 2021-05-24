State govt urged to come up with further financial support packages for S’wakians

KUCHING (May 24): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Padungan branch has urged the state government to come up with further Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) financial support packages for Sarawakians to cushion the economic impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its chairman Datuk Wung Heok Hoi said many economic sectors including the retailers, food court and restaurant operators, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), developers, manufacturers and tourism industry players had recorded less revenue with some of which facing cash flow problem.

“While some of them are struggling to stay afloat, there are others who have recorded losses. The government should see the hardship the people are facing rather than turning a blind eye to it,” he said in a statement today.

Wung also appealed to the government to be more flexible in establishing the standard operating procedures (SOP) to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He noted that the government had encouraged employees to work from home to help fight the pandemic, and most economic sectors had tried their best to comply with this.

He, however, said the majority of SMEs were at a loss of how to bring their businesses to the borderless world.

“In order to survive, they need to go digital such as selling their product online, working remotely and conducting meetings online, but many of them have no clue how to go about.”

Given this, Wung said the government should take the lead in transforming businesses so as to make sure that the country and state’s economy would be back on track amid this pandemic.

He thus proposed for the government to inject funds into pushing for digital transformation in the economic sector.

He said the government should also provide technical support and counselling services for SMEs to help these entrepreneurs go digital.

To help businesses overcome financial constraint, he said the government should also come up with loan schemes for various business groups.

He added that grace period or adjusted interest rate should be offered to businesses that faced difficulties in repaying their loan.

Wung also suggested that the government set up a Covid-19 Recovery Committee to look into various post-pandemic issues.

“Of course, it matters that the government accelerates its efforts in inoculating the population whilst the people uphold self-discipline and comply with the SOP.

“We hope the government will not forget the financial hardships of the people as the country’s immunisation programme proceeds,” he said.