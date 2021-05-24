Welfare Dept distributes over 1,400 food packs to EMCO affected households in Sg Plan

BINTULU (May 24): The Welfare Department has so far distributed 1,453 food packs to Sungai Plan households under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Tanjung Kidurong.

Department disaster unit coordinator Sebai Sumbang said as of 2.30pm today, residents from nine blocks of Sungai Plan flats have received the aid.

“The distribution of the dried food supply is being carried out in stages starting with the flats, followed by lots and housing areas, including two squatters,” she said.

Sebai said an estimated 12,000 residents are affected by the lockdown order under the EMCO until June 3.

She explained that each block and area has its own appointed representatives.

Those who find their names missing from the list of recipients should inform their representatives immediately for further action, she said.

“We would like to urge the affected residents to be patient and to give full cooperation to their leaders or representatives from each block, lot, or housing area by giving accurate data to facilitate the distribution process,” she added.