Where are the financial measures for MCO 3.0? Guan Eng asks govt

KUALA LUMPUR (May 24): Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng wants the Perikatan Nasional (PN) to disclose if it is providing any financial assistance for Malaysians affected by the latest curbs under the third movement control order (MCO) since the pandemic began.

He noted that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had cited economic interests to justify the increased restrictions under MCO 3.0, adding that many people were affected even though many sectors were allowed to operate.

“If this is the case, then why has Muhyiddin not announced any financial measures to save jobs and businesses under MCO 3.0 that costs RM400 million a day?

“If Muhyiddin is placing greater priority to economic livelihood, then he should practise what he preached by offering financial aid to the rakyat, to counter the losses incurred under MCO 3.0,” said Lim in a statement today.

In March last year, Muhyiddin announced the PRIHATIN Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package amounting to RM250 billion.

The Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) however criticised this package, indicating that there was no viable fiscal plan.

Lim, an Opposition MP estimated that this round, the government would need RM57 billion to cover the economic losses suffered by Malaysians under MCO 3.0.

The DAP secretary-general suggested the government introduce a new RM45 billion package to stimulate the domestic economy, which he said would go further to save lives and livelihoods.

“Workers and small businesses must directly benefit in the form of increase in monthly welfare payments to RM1,000; wage and hiring incentives to employers and employees, digitalising education to enable on-line learning, an automatic extension of the bank loan moratorium (except for the Top 20) and RM23 billion in grants, credit loan extensions, rental and utility subsidies.

“There should be no more repeat of the rakyat not enjoying the full benefit of RM340 billion from six economic stimulus packages given out since last year,” he said. — Malay Mail