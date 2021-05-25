266 new cases, three more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 266 new Covid-19 cases, three fatalities and one new cluster on Tuesday.

Sabah’s Covid-19 official spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 76 of the cases were recorded in Tawau alone, the highest in the state.

“Kota Belud came in second with 29 cases followed by Kalabakan (25), Kunak (20), Papar (16), Lahad Datu (15), Penampang (13) and Sandakan (12),” said Masidi in a statement.

The remaining cases were recorded in Tuaran, Kuala Penyu, Keningau, Semporna, Kinabatangan, Putatan, Kudat and Pitas.

Masidi disclosed that the new Kalabakan Selatan Cluster in Kalabakan currently has a total of 22 positive cases.

The workplace cluster involved the 55-year-old manager of FGV Holdings Kalabakan Selatan.

Investigations revealed that the manager contracted the virus during a visit to the company’s quarters during the Hari Raya celebration.

“The three deaths were recorded in Lahad Datu, Kota Kinabalu and Penampang,” he said.