60 families homeless in Tg Aru fire

KOTA KINABALU: Sixty families were rendered homeless when a fire broke out at the water village in Kampung Tanjung Aru here around 1 am on Tuesday, destroying 33 houses.

One of the victims, a single mother, Norsima Hussin, 25, said that she just finished showering when she noticed the fire on the roof of her house.

She said that the fire spread so fast that she ran out of the house in her sarong. She has four children, the youngest only two months old.

“I didn’t manage to salvage anything. Not even the children’s documents. It was between saving my children and everything else. Because the houses were so close to one another, the fire spread fast,” she said.

Norsima also claimed that she heard what sounded like fireworks before the fire started.

“As soon as we were out of the house, the house was already engulfed in black smoke,” she said.

Norsima also said that her children were now without milk, and without a change of clothes.

“A neighbour has allowed me to borrow her clothes,” she said.

The Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station received a distress call on the fire at 1.01 am and a team of 24 firemen and officers in four engines rushed to the scene, which was about three kilometres away.

They were assisted by eight firemen from the Lintas and Penampang fire and rescue stations, it said.

“An estimated 33 water houses were destroyed in the fire. The fire team had problems putting out the flames due to low water pressure.

“However, they managed to control the fire at 2.02 am and the fire fighting operation was completed at 4.30 am,” it said it a statement yesterday.

There was no report of a casualty and the department is investigating the cause of the fire and losses incurred.

Meanwhile, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya said that the victims would be moved to a temporary shelter in Sembulan and the registration drive was ongoing.

He also said that the government would be channeling assistance to the victims.

Shahelmey noted that one of the fire hydrants near the site of the fire was not usable due to the activities of the local communities.

“We advise the villagers to ensure the fire hydrant is well maintained and not obstructed because at a time such as last night, it is very crucial,” he said.

The minister also told reporters that the temporary shelter for fire victims at Kampung Meruntum, Putatan has been closed.

This is the second water village fire in Kota Kinabalu this month after 35 houses at Kampung Meruntum in Putatan were razed to the ground, rendering 83 people homeless on May 15.