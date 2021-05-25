70% of staff allowed to work

KOTA KINABALU: Only 70 per cent of staff are allowed to work in the office during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period in the state, said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun on Tuesday.

Masidi said that the new directive would be applicable to both the public and private sectors in Sabah.

He said that the remaining 30 per cent are only allowed to work from home.

As for the federal public sector in Sabah, the maximum number of staff allowed would be subject to the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Public Service Department of Malaysia.