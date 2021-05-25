905,271 individuals complete both doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday — Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (May 25): A total of 905,271 individuals have completed their double doses of vaccination, while 1,578,225 individuals have received their first dose of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, in his tweet, said this brings the total number of Covid-19 vaccine recipients in the country to 2,483,496.

He said five states with the highest number of people who have completed the two doses of the vaccine were Selangor with 122,007, followed by Sarawak (91,667), Kuala Lumpur (89,194), Johor (82,492), and Perak (75,311).

As of yesterday, 44.7 per cent or 10,850,160 individuals have registered for vaccination, with Selangor having the highest number at 2,843,697 people.

Jumlah pemberian vaksin COVID-19 setakat 24 Mei 2021 ialah 2,483,496 dos. (+95,009) Jumlah yang terima dos pertama ialah 1,578,225 orang. Daripada jumlah itu, 905,271 orang telah terima dos kedua. Daftar di MySejahtera

According to the programme planning, the implementation of the first phase from February to April involved 500,00 front-liners, including health workers.

The second phase, from April to August, involves 9.4 million elderly, at-risk individuals and people with disabilities while phase three, which is scheduled from May till February 2022, involves individuals 18 years and above, both Malaysians and foreigners, with a target of 13.7 million or more. — Bernama