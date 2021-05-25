Agong to decide when to dissolve Sarawak DUN, govt to function as usual for now

KUCHING (May 25): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will decide when the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will be dissolved, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s office today.

The statement said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg held a virtual meeting with the Agong today regarding the tenure of the DUN and the coming 12th state election.

According to the statement, Abang Johari informed Sultan Abdullah that the tenure of the current state assembly ends on June 6, and the provision of the State Constitution, which requires the state election to be held after the expiry of the state assembly.

The statement also explained that following the declaration of Emergency from Jan 11 to Aug 1 this year, the power to dissolve the DUN is now with the King in consultation with the Head of State, in line with Article 13 and Article 15 of the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) 2021.

“In line with the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Chief Minister has left it to the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to decide the appropriate date for the dissolution of the Sarawak DUN together with His Excellency Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak after receiving advice from the Attorney General, Election Commission, Ministry of Health, Royal Malaysia Police, and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“His Majesty the Agong has advised, after looking at the rather worrying situation of Covid-19, for the state government to function as usual with the powers under the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) 2021,” said the statement.

Among those present from Sarawak for the virtual meeting were deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Abang Johari is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, while Uggah and Awang Tengah are deputy presidents.

Masing is the president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Presidents of other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties were also at the meeting.

They were Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Local Government and Housing Minister, and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China.

There are 82 state assembly seats.

GPS, through its four component parties, currently holds 68 of those seats.