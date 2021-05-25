China firms welcomed to explore oil in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Local Government and Housing Minister cum State Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun on Tuesday welcomed China-based companies to participate in oil exploration in Sabah.

Masidi said the reason he called on the participation of Chinese firms in the oil industry was to secure the best deal for Malaysia and Sabah.

He said Sabah welcomed all countries, including China, to get involved in oil exploration in Sabah.

“We already have companies from the United States and British here. There is no harm in getting Chinese companies to participate, assuming that they work with Petronas because the latter has the exclusive right in exploration at the moment.”

In this borderless world, Masidi said Sabah should be looking at the entire globe in order to have better options.

He said no Chinese companies were involved in oil exploration in Sabah to date but several firms have written to register their interests.

He said that during a courtesy call by the Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) led by its president, Datuk Frankie Liew, on Tuesday.

Masidi also expected Sabah to play a bigger role in the oil and gas business in the future.

He said negotiations were ongoing with the Federal Government and Petronas, albeit being hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic and limitations of video conferencing, on giving Sabah a more significant role to play in the oil and gas industry.

“A bigger role means more opportunities for local Sabahans, including the State Government, to actively participate in the exploitation of our own natural resources.”

Masidi is confident that that all parties were about to reach settlement.

“Although we do not make public statements, we are even tougher than the previous government.”