Cops foil suspected smuggling attempt, seize 150 cartons of beer seized

MUKAH (May 25): Police here seized 150 cartons of suspected smuggled beer during an integrated operation along Jalan Mukah-Balingian early yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said a 34-year-old lorry driver was also detained in connection with the seizure, after he failed to produce valid documents for the goods.

“The lorry was stopped at the Jebungan road junction along Jalan Mukah-Balingian at 12.15am. When inspected, the lorry was found to be carrying alcoholic drinks which are suspected to be smuggled.

“The driver and the seized items were taken to Mukah police headquarters for further investigation,” he said in a statement.

Muhamad Rizal added that the value of the seizure, including the lorry, was RM98,000, with the case being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of Customs Act 1967.

He said police will continue such operations here to combat smuggling activities especially during festive periods.

“I hope Mukah folks can extend their cooperation by channelling information on smuggling activities to the authorities,” he said.