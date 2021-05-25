Court sets June21-23 for trial of soldier charged with sexually assaulting son

MIRI (May 25): The Sessions Court here today fixed the trial date for a soldier charged with sexually assaulting his underage son.

Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @Mohd Yusoff set June 21-23 for the trial after allowing an application by deputy public prosecutor Rishan Kumar Ragandaran.

The 38-year-old accused from Negeri Sembilan was charged under Section 14 (b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16 (1) of the same Act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and caning.

According to the facts of the case, the accused allegedly asked his 10-year-old son to bite his neck and suck his penis.

He allegedly committed the offence in August 2018 at the Kem Sri Miri quarters here.

The accused, who was released on extended bail, was not represented by counsel.