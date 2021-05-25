Covid-19 claims 60 more lives in Malaysia, 726 now in ICU, says Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR (May 25): Another 60 people nationwide died from Covid-19 total, raising the cumulative fatality to 2,369 since the disease spread in Malaysia last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that 726 Covid-19 patients have been warded in the intensive care units (ICU).

He said 373 of them needed ventilators.

“A total of 60 deaths were recorded today involving 15 cases in Selangor; 10 cases in Johor; six cases each in Sarawak and Kedah; five cases in Kuala Lumpur, three cases each in Sabah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan; two cases each in Negri Sembilan and Melaka; and one case each in Pahang and Terengganu,” he said in a statement.

Most of the deceased had a history of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease and heart problems.

Yesterday, Malaysia lost 61 lives to Covid-19, a new record high for the most fatalities in a single day since the pandemic first reached the country.

The Health Ministry announced today 7,289 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours.

Daily cases have been above the 6,000-mark for the past seven consecutive days, with the infection rate today breaching the 7,000-mark, bringing the cumulative cases to 525,889 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia. – MALAY MAIL