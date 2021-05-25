Covid-19: Sarawak records average of 3 deaths per day from May 1-24 – acting health director

KUCHING (May 25): A total 74 deaths due to Covid-19 has been recorded from May 1 to May 24 in Sarawak which is an average of three deaths per day, said acting state health director Dr Rosemawati Ariffin.

She revealed that the increase in number of Covid-19 fatalities started in March this year with 29 deaths recorded that month or equivalent to an average of one death per day.

She said this upward trend continued in April, which saw a total of 69 deaths recorded, which is equivalent to a daily average of two deaths.

As of May 24, a total 224 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Sarawak with the record eight deaths registered on May 21.

“Today, a total of 83 Covid-19 cases are still in critical condition in the ICU (intensive care unit) wards, including 32 cases that require breathing aids.

“The capacity of ICU beds in Sarawak is now at a critical level,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Rosemawati added that Covid-19 positive cases continue to be on the rise with more than 300 cases per day since April 11 this year.

She pointed out the cumulative Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak as of May 24 totalled 42,813 cases after 530 more cases were recorded that day.

“A significant increase in daily Covid-19 cases was detected following the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration starting from May 9 to 15 which registered a total of 3,272 cases (for those days combined).

“The following week saw the number of cases increased by 3,642 cases with an average of 596 cases a day from May 16 to 22.

“Most of the positive cases that have been detected within that week were close contacts to the positive Covid-19 cases. It involved visiting activities during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“Among the clusters involved are the Taman Sourabaya Indah Cluster and the Jalan Jambatan Gantung Cluster in Kuching District,” she said.

She also mentioned the Hari Raya visiting activity among relatives also contributed to the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kabong district, which has reverted to yellow zone after previously been a green zone.

According to Ministry of Health’s categorisation, a district with no Covid-19 cases is categorised as green zone, district with one to 20 local transmissions over a two-week period is categorised as yellow zone, district with 21 to 40 cases over a two-week period is categorsed as orange zone and a district with 41 and more cases also in two-week period is categorised as red zone.

“The infection risk assessment conducted by Sarawak Health Department (JKNS) found that the movement of individuals across states and districts, and the holding of festivals, had increased the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“Therefore, we must continue to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines at all times such as wearing of face mask, maintaining cleanliness and observing physical distancing,” she said.

For this coming Gawai festival, she called on the people in Sarawak to remain at home if they are not attending to important matters and not to make any cross-district travel to return to the village for the festive occasion this year.

“Love your family and protect the elderly by not bringing back the deadly Covid-19. Treat this as a sacrifice during this festive season to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” she said.