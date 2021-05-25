Covid-19: Six more deaths in Sarawak with 513 new infections recorded

KUCHING (May 25): Sarawak today recorded six deaths from Covid-19 along with 513 new cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

The fatalities, from the age of 41 and 81, were at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here with three deaths, Miri Hospital (two) and Sibu Hospital (one), the committee said in its Covid-19 update.

“The figures today brought the total death toll in the state to 261, and the cumulative total of positive cases to 43,326,” SDMC said, pointing out that a total of 317 or 61.79 per cent of today’s new infections were detected in Miri, Bintulu, Sibu, Samarahan dan Kuching districts.

The deaths at the hospital here involved a 79-year-old man and an 81-year-old man, both of whom died on May 24.

The 79-year-old man was tested positive on May 18 and had been found to be symptomatic with cough and fever since a week ago. He had a history of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease.

The 81-year-old man had received treatment at SGH due to shortness of breath and was tested positive on May 20. He had comorbidities of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension.

In Miri, the fatalities were a 41-year-old man, who was sent to the hospital by a medical team after receiving a call from a family member on May 21 after he was found unconscious, and a 69-year-old man, who had sought treatment for diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

The younger of the two, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on the day of his admission, had no comorbidities and had died on May 21.

“The 69-year-old, who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 24, has been connected to the Jalan Limbang Cluster as he had a history of close contact to a positive case while in a mosque. He had comorbidities of diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease,” SDMC said.

At Sibu Hospital, the deceased was a 74 -year -old man who had sought treatment after he tested positive on May 5 for the virus.

“He had experienced symptoms of vomiting and loss of appetite while in the hospital. His condition deteriorated and he was confirmed dead on May 24. He had comorbidities of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension and diabetes. The case was from the Emperan Cluster,” SDMC said.

The only female fatality today was an 80-year-old woman who was treated at the Sri Aman Hospital for cough, difficulty breathing and loss of appetite for two days.

She had tested positive on May 22 and was referred to SGH for further treatment. Her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead on May 25. She had comorbities of hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

As for the new infections today, SDMC said Miri had the most with 94, followed by Bintulu (81), Sibu (49), Samarahan (48), Kuching (45), Kapit (30), Tatau (25), Selangau (21), Subis (12), Saratok (12), Tanjung Manis (11), Pakan (11), Simunjan (10), Mukah (10), Pusa (9), Kanowit (8), Asajaya (8), Bukit Mabong (6), Sri Aman (5), Meradong (3), Lubok Antu (3), Bau (3), Julau (3), Serian (3), Limbang (1), Sebauh (1) and Belaga (1).

“Out of the 513 new cases reported, 77 have shown signs and had symptoms of Covid-19 infection during the screening. A total of 440 cases comprised individuals who have been given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres,” it said.

From the new cases, 411 cases are results of screening individuals who had contact with positive cases, 35 of whom were symptomatic; 39 from screening of symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres; 34 from other screenings at healthcare with only one symptomatic; and 29 are individuals screened from currently active infection clusters, including two with symptoms.

SDMC said that there were 433 cases of recovery and discharge for the day from hospitals or Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

They were in Sibu with 88, Miri (82), SGH (75), Bintulu (58), Sarikei (56), Sri Aman (27), Betong (22), Mukah (12), Kapit (11), and Serian (2).

“As of today, 35,867 or 82.78 per cent of total cases have recovered and were discharged,” SDMC said.

It said a total of 7,101 cases are still being treated at hospitals and various PKRC throughout the state.

SDMC also said there were 513 new Person-Under-Investigation today.

It added that 380 Person-Under-Surveillance have checked into designated quarantine centres, bringing their total to 5,901 at 106 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.