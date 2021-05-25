Covid-19 vaccine jabs at Sibu’s RMC to reach 1,600 a week, says Senator Lau

SIBU (May 25): The Rejang Medical Centre (RMC) marks the start of its involvement as a Covid-19 vaccination centre (CVC) under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) by administering vaccine to 100 recipients today.

Senator Robert Lau said RMC is among the private medical service providers roped in by the state government to complement its efforts to the expedite vaccination process here.

“RMC has the capacity to administer vaccines to up to 400 individuals daily. For a start, RMC will be giving jabs to 100 recipients per day for four days this week. Beginning next week, they will increase their capacity to 400 individuals daily for about four days weekly.

“With that RMC will be able to get 1,600 individuals inoculated per week. But their capacity also depends on the vaccine supply,” he told reporters when met during his visit to RMC.

Earlier, Lau said that Sibu has about 180,000 individuals eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

At the moment, the CVC at Sibu Indoor Stadium is capable of vaccinating about 1,600 people daily, he said.

“With assistance from RMC, we will be able to speed up the vaccination process in Sibu,” he said.

On the 100 individuals who received their first dose at RMC today, Lau said their names were provided by the authorities via MySejahtera.

Yesterday, Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said that four private medical service providers in Sibu have been selected as PPV.

One of them was RMC, he said.