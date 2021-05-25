Covid: Malaysian with 1st jab vaccine among 36 new cases in Singapore on Monday

SINGAPORE (May 25): A 49 year-old Malaysian who received his first dose of vaccine on May 21 is among the 36 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore on Monday, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

Labelled as Case 63653, the man who works as a delivery personnel at AST Logistics Pte Ltd is also among the latest cases linked to JEM and Westgate shopping malls cluster which has so far 50 confirmed cases.

“He frequently delivered goods at Westgate,” said the ministry in its full data released late last night.

Besides him, two other Malaysian women have also been linked to the same cluster.

The first case from the cluster involved a 53 year-old Singaporean woman who was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on May 7.

Three new cases reported on Monday also involved other Malaysians with one classified as imported and two linked to the McDonald’s delivery riders cluster which currently has 10 confirmed cases.

As at noon Monday, the republic reported a total of 61,860 Covid-19 caseload with 2,767 classified as community cases, 4,574 imported, and 54, 519 as dorm residents.

Singapore has 30 open clusters so far with the largest involving the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster with 108 cases.

“There are currently 244 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, with most of them being stable or improving, three in critical condition in the intensive care unit and 15 requiring oxygen supplementation,” said the ministry. – Bernama