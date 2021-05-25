Ex-transport minister calls for thorough investigation into LRT train crash

KUALA LUMPUR (May 25): Seremban MP Anthony Loke Siew Fook has urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to determine if there are elements of negligence in the collision between two trains on the LRT Kelana Jaya line last night.

Loke, who was transport minister during the Pakatan Harapan administration, said those responsible should be prosecuted immediately under the Land Public Transport Act 2010 if human negligence was involved in the incident.

“The incident involving two LRT trains on the Kelana Jaya line last night was a very serious train accident and the worst in the history of the LRT since operations began in 1998 in our country.

“According to the police, there were 213 injured passengers, including 47 who were seriously injured.

“LRT trains are driven automatically without a driver. One of the trains involved, which is said to have suffered damage, was driven manually and was on the wrong track. As this incident caused injuries to the public, I call on the police to conduct an in-depth investigation,” he said in a statement.

Loke also said that the investigation task force set up by the Ministry of Transport must consist of independent rail experts who are given full freedom to investigate all aspects of the accident.

“The report from the independent task force must be made transparent to the public and follow-up action to rectify any weaknesses must be taken immediately to restore public confidence in the safety aspects of the country’s public transport system,” he said.

“I would also like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the entire rescue team, including the firefighters, police and emergency personnel from nearby hospitals who managed to rescue all the victims from the train,” he added.

In the 8.45pm incident yesterday, a total of 213 passengers were injured, 47 of them seriously, following a collision between two LRT trains on the Kelana Jaya line.

The incident, which occurred in a tunnel between the KLCC LRT Station and Kampung Baru LRT Station, involved one train carrying passengers and another train, which was said to have been test-driven following a fault, with only a driver on board.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad said in a statement this morning that the Kelana Jaya LRT line is operating as usual, but with a single track and supported by a free shuttle bus service. – Malay Mail