Improving flood situation in northern Sarawak with more flood victims allowed to return home

MIRI (May 25): The flood situation in the northern part of the state is improving with more flood victims allowed to return home from the temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

In Limbang, a Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Sulaiman Salama said as of 8am today, five PPS in the division remained open, housing 128 flood victims from 36 households.

Limbang Fire and Rescue station (BBP Limbang) on the other hand reported that the water level at most areas in the division have receded.

“Several low-lying areas were flooded last night from flood water coming from the upriver combined with king tide.

“We will continue to monitor the situation today especially on low-lying areas as the water level is showing downward trend from the upriver,” it said.

The areas involved are Kampung Pengkalan Jawa, Kampung Ranggu, Kampung Tanjong, Kampung Medait, Batu Danau, Kampung Kuala Awang and villages along Sungai Limbang.

Meanwhile, in Baram, several villages in the Tutoh Apoh region are still inundated but the situation is improving.

Long Panai Bomba community team reported that the water level was still high in the area as of 8am today.

“The ground floor of the longhouse is still inundated, so is the road to SK Long Panai. The water level however has started to recede since 11pm last night,” it said.

Another flood-prone village in Tutoh-Long Bemang is also showing significant improvement today.

As flood improved upriver, it is reported that Marudi town which is located downriver is starting to experience high water level as at 8am today, where a few houses has been inundated since yesterday.