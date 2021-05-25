Ismail Sabri: Travellers to Labuan must undergo three-day test for Covid-19 beforehand, quarantine after

KUALA LUMPUR (May 25): Travellers heading into the island of Labuan will be required to take a RT PCR test for Covid-19 three days prior to the departure, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

He added that they must also be quarantined for up to 14 days upon arrival.

However, he said residents of Labuan and civil servants will only be required to serve a 10-day home quarantine.

Labuan has been marked as a Covid-19 red zone as Malaysia experiences high numbers of infections that lifted its daily caseloads past the 7,000 mark today.

Ismail also said shipping activities have been suspended temporarily, which will affect seamen intending to board a ship, or what is known in the industry as signing on.

However, he said those intending to leave the ship (sign off in industry-speak) will be allowed to do so, provided they have gone through the 14 days of mandatory quarantine and to undergo one RT PCR test.

Non-conventional ship activities are also temporarily suspended, said Ismail.

All of the mentioned SOP will be enforced starting May 27. – MALAY MAIL