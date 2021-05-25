JKJAV: Ongoing AZ Covid-19 vaccine opt-in programme only for those aged 60 and above

KUCHING (May 25): The ongoing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine opt-in programme is opened only to senior citizens aged 60 and above, said the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV).

JKJAV, via its Twitter account @JKJAVMY said the public should refer to the committee’s official social media platforms for the latest announcements on the opening of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine appointment bookings for the public.

The statement came after a message went viral claiming that AstraZeneca Covid-19 opt-in vaccination for adults aged 18 and above in five states will be opened today (May 25) at 6pm.

Previously, it was reported that if there are excess vaccine slots after the registration period for those above 60, the public could register starting tomorrow.

In the previous round, 268,800 slots of AstraZeneca vaccinations were snapped up in three and a half hours after registration opened on May 2 at noon.

Meanwhile, the appointment slots for the AstraZeneca opt-in vaccination for the senior citizens are still available.

Check conducted on the www.vaksincovid.gov.my web page found that appointment slots at eight vaccination centres in Johor, Penang, Sarawak, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur are still up for grabs.

The inoculation is scheduled to be held between June 7 and July 27 for the first dose of the vaccine.

In Sarawak, slots are still available from June 10, with vaccinations to be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching and Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara Miri.

On Friday, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Khairy Jamaluddin said the registration was only for residents who are 60 years old and above.

He said applications for the second phase of the AstraZeneca opt-in vaccination drive began on May 23 and would end on Wednesday.

A total of 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are available in the second round of the vaccination offer.

Editor’s note: Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin has since announced today that the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) opt-in registration for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for those under 60 will begin tomorrow (May 26) at 12pm.