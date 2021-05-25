JKKKs must ensure compliance with SOPs during Gawai – SDMC

KUCHING (May 25): All village security and development committees (JKKK) in Sarawak are required to monitor and ensure compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at their respective villages or longhouses during the upcoming Gawai festival.

This was among the tightened measures issued by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) during its SOP update yesterday to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the state, applicable to areas under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

In addition, ‘balik kampung’ crossing zones and districts is not allowed during Gawai, and so are social activities such as weddings, engagement parties, thanksgiving ceremonies, river bathing rituals, cockfighting, and more.

Pre-Gawai celebration on May 31 and Gawai Day celebration itself are only allowed for those in the same household or ‘bilik’.

‘Ngabang’ or visiting is prohibited.

Meanwhile, miring ceremony is only allowed in areas under CMCO, and not for those under EMCO.

It must be held at a designated place or ‘ruai’ by the JKKK and attendance is only limited to 10 people consisting of those in charge of miring. Delivery of plates to the memorial pole and activities at the memorial pole are also limited to 10 people.

Wearing of face masks is compulsory and participants must ensure there is social distancing at a minimum of one metre apart.

Individuals who have symptoms of fever, cough or flu are prohibited from taking part in the miring ceremony.

Attendance must be recorded via MySejahtera app or in the attendance book.