Ka Siong: KLCC train collision first in LRT’s 23-year history, full probe to follow

KUALA LUMPUR (May 24): A collision between two trains on the LRT Kelana Jaya line earlier today was the first black mark in the 23 years since it was introduced in Malaysia, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

The transport minister said he was saddened by the incident and promised a thorough investigation on how things went wrong.

“As part of the government, we are sad to face such incidents because it is the first such accident in over 23 years of the LRT operating in Malaysia.

“The head-on collision is something serious and the Transport Ministry will form a special investigation panel to probe the incident and the Director General of APAD will send the preliminary report of the incident to me tomorrow,” he told reporters at the KLCC LRT station in Avenue K here.

APAD is the Malay acronym for the Land Public Transport Agency. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME