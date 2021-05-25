Kita Jaga Miri seeks to raise RM1 mln to improve Miri Hospital’s molecular lab

MIRI: (May 24) The Kita Jaga Miri platform seeks to raise RM1 million to improve the molecular lab at Miri Hospital.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting said this is in view of the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases here.

At present the molecular lab processes over 800 swab tests per day.

“At the moment, the demand is very high, therefore there is a need to find ways to improve the efficiency and to reduce the waiting time,” said Ting following a meeting on Monday with Miri divisional health officer Dr Raviwharmman Packierisamy.

Also present were Rotary Club of Miri Oil Town (RCMOT) president Sean Huang and Miri Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS Miri) chairman Gurvir Singh.

Ting will collaborate with the Kita Jaga Miri platform, set up by RCMOT, AAS Miri, the Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations Youth, and other individuals, to initiate the fundraising campaign.

“The campaign will be targeting RM1 million to either build a new molecular lab or extend the existing lab as well as to purchase one unit of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine and one unit of automated extractor machine.

“With the new lab, we hope speed up the release of the swab test results,” said Ting.

He appealed to the public to unite and support the initiative that would benefit Miri folk.

Donations can be channelled to the Advocates Association of Sarawak (Miri Branch) Public Bank account: 3083223426.

For more information, email [email protected]