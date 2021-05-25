Labour Day party in Miri results in new Covid-19 cluster, 31 confirmed cases so far

KUCHING (May 25): A new cluster has been declared in Miri as a result of a social gathering on Labour Day, which was attended by guests who were not part of the same household.

Dubbed the Jalan Dato Permaisuri Cluster, a total of 31 individuals have been confirmed to be Covid-19 positive so far, with 22 others still awaiting swab test results.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the community cluster was the sole new cluster for Sarawak today.

“A total of 176 individuals were screened for Covid-19,” SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update.

From that figure, 123 individuals were found negative for Covid-19.

All 31 Covid-19 cases from the cluster have been referred to Miri Hospital and admitted to Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres.

SDMC said the Health Department declared the end of two clusters today — Jalan Kapitan Cluster in Marudi and Pujut Satu Cluster in Miri.

It also said the number of active clusters in the state stood at 84, with nine clusters recording a total of 52 new cases today.

Meanwhile, the committee said there are currently 24 districts in the state classified as red zones, three districts are orange zones, 10 are yellow zones, while Telang Usan and Limbang districts are green zones.

The Health Ministry classifies districts with 41 cases and above in a two-week period as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones, and those with no cases as green zones.