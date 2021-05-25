Lajim denies asking for donations

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin denied that he has been contacting people and asking for donations.

Lajim who on Tuesday lodged a police report about the matter, said that an individual who is using his old phone number has been messaging people and asking for donations.

“I lost the phone more than a year ago and that is why I ceased using the mobile number 010-8862799.

However, friends have contacted me recently asking for confirmation if it was me asking them for a donation,” he said.

“So please ignore any messages asking for donations sent from this number ,” he said.