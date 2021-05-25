LRT train crash: FT minister says six passengers in critical condition, some intubated at HKL

KUALA LUMPUR (May 25): Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said six passengers are currently in critical condition after being involved in a collision between two trains on the LRT Kelana Jaya line last night.

Annuar in a tweet this morning said of the six critically injured, three have been intubated, the Malay Mail reported.

He said a total of 64 injured passengers were rushed to the Emergency Department of Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

In giving a breakdown of the passengers’ condition, Annuar said six are critically injured,15 semi-critical and the remaining 43 are non-critical.

He also thanked all emergency medical officers who worked hard to attend to the injured passengers till the wee hours of the morning.

Terima Kaseh Pgh dan semua petugas Jab Kecemasan HKL yg bertungkus lumus sehingga jam 1.38pagi..Sejumlah 64 orang mangsa kemalangan di bawa ke HKL.

This is the latest update

1) Critical: 6 of which 3 were

intubated

2) semi-Critical: 15

3) Non-Critically: 43

SAYA UCAP T KASEH — Annuar Musa (@AnnuarMusa) May 24, 2021

Separately, Bernama reported Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah as saying 29 men and 36 women are still receiving treatment at HKL.

“Those who are receiving treatment at HKL involved six foreigners while the rest are locals,” he said.

Last night, Annuar demanded a thorough investigation be conducted to determine if controller negligence was behind the two-train crash.

He said the coach collision incident must be carefully investigated for its cause, and to determine if there was negligence — particularly at the control tower.

The 8.45pm incident yesterday occurred in a tunnel between the KLCC and Kampung Baru LRT stations, involving one train carrying passengers and another train, which was said to have been test-driven following a fault, with only a driver on board.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad said in a statement this morning that the Kelana Jaya LRT line is operating as usual, but with a single track and supported by a free shuttle bus service.