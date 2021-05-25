Man arrested for running amok and hurting younger sister

MIRI (May 25): A 26-year-old man was arrested last night after he ran amok and hurt his younger sister at their family home in Permyjaya.

He was arrested after the victim filed a police report at around 8pm.

She claimed that the suspect ran amok outside the house around 6.30pm, while carrying a machete sheath, while looking for his wife.

According to the victim, when she tried to stop him, he became aggressive and hit her with the sheath, injuring one of her fingers and both cheeks.

The victim also claimed that this was not the first time her brother had run amok.

The suspect was today remanded for four days to facilitate the police investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.