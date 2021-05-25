Muhyiddin orders priority in treatment of LRT train accident passengers

KUALA LUMPUR (May 25): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called for priority to be accorded in the treatment of all the passengers injured in the train accident last night on the Kelana Jaya LRT Line.

He said he has ordered all quarters to extend their full cooperation to ensure all the victims get comprehensive treatment as the country is in a Covid-19 pandemic with a rising number of cases.

“I take this accident seriously and have instructed the Transport Ministry and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad to conduct a full investigation to identify the cause of the accident, and firm action should be taken immediately,” he said in a post on his Facebook account.

Earlier, Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said all the 213 passengers in one of the two trains involved were injured, 47 of them seriously. The other train, being test-driven, only carried a driver.

Mohamad Zainal said all the passengers were from the train that was heading from the KLCC station to the Gombak station at one end of the line. The empty train was going from the Kampung Baru station to the Gombak station.

The two trains were reportedly travelling at 40 km per hour and collided in the tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations, he said, adding that all the passengers were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and other hospitals nearby. – Bernama