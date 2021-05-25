New venue proposed in Miri for those who have completed quarantine to prevent cross-infection

MIRI (May 25): The Health Department has been asked to opt for a new venue to specifically cater for persons under surveillance (PUS) and persons under investigation (PUI), who have completed their compulsory quarantine order.

In a press statement today, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting suggested a venue such as the Miri Civic Centre could prevent cross-infection with new cases.

He explained that the current One-Stop Swab Centre at Miri Indoor Stadium is used for swab tests as well as PUS/PUI who have completed their quarantine order.

“I was told that there are between 100 and 150 PUI/PUS cases who are released from quarantine on a daily basis, and they are required to have their wristband cut and receive a release order to prove their status.

“However, (with) the high number of cases recorded in the division, there will be more candidates going to the centre to have their swabs taken. If we can separate the two groups, it is possible to protect those who have been cleared and released from quarantine,” said the Piasau assemblyman.

He added this could prevent congestion and help resolve the shortage of parking spaces as well.