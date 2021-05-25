SMK Matang Jaya gets RM3 million for PPKI block

KUCHING (May 25): The Sarawak government has allocated RM3 million for building a dedicated block for Integrated Special Children Education Programme (Program Pendidikan Khas Integrasi – PPKI) for SMK Matang Jaya.

The cheque for the allocation was handed over by Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong to SMK Matang Jaya’s parent-teacher association chairman Iskandar Sharkawi at his office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur yesterday.

Manyin said the new facility will be specially for students with special needs such as those with disabilities, Down’s syndrome, autism and learning difficulties.

“The Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved RM3 million for them to build this facility.

“This (the fund) should have come under federal government, but we may have to wait. So, we are thankful the allocation was approved by the Chief Minister and we hope the construction can begin this year,” he told the media.

Iskandar believed the construction of the building can be completed within 12 months of commencement of work.

He explained the PPKI is currently carried out at the present classroom block of the school which was found not suitable for the 130 students under the programme.

“Some of those students under PPKI are visually impaired, and some are using wheelchair. There are various challenges faced by them, with some of them needing teaching assistant.

“The normal class specifications cannot apply on them. That was why we had applied for a specific block for them so that the PPKI can be carried out smoothly,” he said.

He revealed the block will only be two storey-high, with the top floor for administration office and the ground flood for 12 classrooms.

“The PPKI in SMK Matang Jaya is among the biggest in numbers in Sarawak,” he said.

He hoped the construction can start this year if approval is received from all the relevant departments and agencies.

He said he will also discuss with Petra Jaya MP Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof on ways to expedite the construction.

“I am thankful to Dato Sri Michael Manyin for his help. We met him in December last year and the matter was brought up to the Chief Minister before the allocation was finally approved,” he said.

Also present during the cheque presentation were Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research permanent secretary Kameri Affandi and state Education Director Dr Norisah Suhaili.