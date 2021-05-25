S’wak police give leeway for inter-zone travel permit application, compounds start Thursday

KUCHING (May 25): People affected by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) revised standard operating procedure (SOP) will have until tomorrow to apply for the inter-zone travel permit after which the police will begin to take action.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the grace period was given since the tightened SOP for the state’s Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) until June 7 was announced by SDMC yesterday.

He said anyone found attempting inter-zone travel without a police permit starting May 27 will be issued with compound notices immediately and ordered to turn back.

“We will give them flexibility until tomorrow to deal to apply for the permits with their employer’s letter. From May 27, all are required to show inter-zone travel permits during the inspection at every roadblock set up at between zones,” he told The Borneo Post’s sister daily, Utusan Borneo.

He stressed that only those who work in essential services or has a supporting letter from the employer will have their permit application approved.

In the revised SOP announced yesterday, SDMC had re-zone Kuching together with Samarahan; while Serian, Lundu and Bau, which were previously grouped together with Kuching, will be separated into individual zones.

Following the change, the people here would now have to apply for the permit if they travel outside any of the four zones.

The permit application can be made at any police station.

Aidi also said that a total of 32 roadblocks were set up throughout Sarawak and it included two in Serian, one in Bau and two more in Lundu.

“A total of 1,463 officers and personnel are being deployed at the roadblocks until Hari Gawai,” he said.