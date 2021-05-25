Tengku Zafrul assures comprehensive treatment for LRT crash victims, govt to bear cost

KUALA LUMPUR (May 25): Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz this morning assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in investigations and will bear full cost of medical treatment for victims of last night’s LRT train collision, which involved 213 passengers, of whom 47 were seriously injured.

He also thanked the rescue team at the scene last night who worked hard and were quick to help and retrieve all the victims from the accident.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of an accident involving LRT trains near Kampung Baru station last night. The government will take appropriate action to ensure that all victims are given comprehensive treatment, and I pray that they will all recover soon.

“I have been in touch with the Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong for follow-up action to identify the cause of the accident and I have also directed Prasarana Nasional Berhad, a company of the Minister of Finance Incorporated, to immediately investigate this matter and submit a detailed report to ensure this incident does not recur in the future,” he said in a Facebook post.

The collision took place yesterday at 8.45pm and involved two LRT trains on the Kelana Jaya line, one carrying passengers and another train, which was said to have been test-driven following a fault, carrying only a driver. – Malay Mail