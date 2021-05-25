Three locations in Tg Manis to be placed under EMCO

KUCHING (May 25): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has announced that three locations in Tanjung Manis, one of which is a school, will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

The EMCO will take effect from Thursday (May 27) until June 7.

“The EMCO will take place at Rumah Isa Blone, Rumah Ben Kuleng, and SK Telok Gelam,” SDMC said in a statement today.

The committee also announced the extension of EMCO for Rumah Empading, Bunu Skrang, in Sri Aman until June 6.

It also declared the end of the EMCO for Rumah Jelendai, Kampung Lipat, Skrang in Sri Aman and Kampung Bako Hilir in Kuching.

Many longhouses and villages in the state are currently under EMCO to control the spread of Covid-19 in a targeted manner.

Last month, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg told a press conference that the targeted EMCO would be implemented in lieu of a blanket Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said that after factoring in all the concerns and risk assessments, SDMC decided to maintain EMCO operations as they were successful in containing the spread of Covid-19 in longhouses, neighbourhoods, and workplaces.

Sarawak is currently under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) until June 7.