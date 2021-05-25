Unduk Ngadau finalists elated to be selected

KOTA KINABALU: Most of the district Unduk Ngadau vying for the top 21 spots did not expect to be in the list.

When contacted, Avrill Elvira Roger Anthony who is representing Tanjung Keramat, said that she wasn’t sure of being shortlisted for the top 21.

“Honestly, I have mixed feelings of shock and happiness after knowing I was shortlisted to be in the top 21. It is indeed a tough competition as everyone has their own uniqueness and beauty. I am honoured and happy and I really feel thankful towards the organization for giving me this opportunity,” she told The Borneo Post.

Avrill, 23, is presently still studying at the University College Sabah Foundation in the field of Accountancy. She is the oldest of two siblings.

Abigail Paul Makajil, 22, who is representing Pantai Manis, said that she was shocked to be selected for the top 21 spot.

“I was so elated and grateful to be in the top 21 spot. I know it is not easy to be part of that list because all the participants have their own advantage. But perhaps this is my good fortune,” said Abigail who aspires to be an architect.

Maya Hejnowska, 20, a student at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), also felt unsure if she would make it to the top 21.

“I have to juggle between studies and examination, while also concentrating on the competition. It was very, very tough,” said the contestant representing Api-Api.

“I often study right up to morning, which I guess is normal for a university student,” she said.

She added that she felt happy when she was told on Monday that she was among the top 21.

“I really did not expect it. I was hoping but wasn’t expecting it.”

The Unduk Ngadau contestants who made it to the top 21 spots will be vying for the State-level Unduk Ngadau 2021 crown at the Hongkod Koisaan in Penampang on May 31.

They are Abigail, Avrill, Maya, Belkage Sindam (Tamparuli), Carrey Evanne (Penampang), Rozeline John (Balung), Crystell Esther (Limbahau), Dianarin Vahidin (Paginatan), Emily Chung (Luyang), Malle Christian (Matunggong), Febby Angelica (Kundasang), Felcy Fransie (Petagas), Ivy Elchrisstia (Tenom), Brolyn Benjamin (Kiulu), Kareline Bukah (Nabawan), Kimberley Lim (Telupid), Lisa Christie (Tulid), Michelle Yong (Membakut), Sharon Stephen (Kawang), Tracie Sinidol (Tambunan) and Valerieana Karen (Elopura).

They were selected online by professional judges on Monday night after netizens complained about the monetization in the selection through the pay-per-vote system, which was introduced for the first time in the history of the contest this year.