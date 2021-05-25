Yatim to join state Duathlon trial

KOTA KINABALU: Yatim Zainal Abidin said he would be taking part in the state Duathlon trial set for Thursday and Saturday.

However, rather than eyeing for a place in the National Trial: Triathlon & Duathlon, the veteran triathlete will be using the state trial as part of his preparation to compete in the Challenge Family’s The Championship race in Samorin, Slovakia on August 29.

“All this while I’ve been doing continuous training without any races to compete in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That is why I’m happy to be able to join the state trial. There will be no swimming leg but at least it is the closest thing to a proper triathlon race.

“It will be a good warm up race for me in preparation for my participation in the The Championship,” he said when contacted here on Tuesday.

According to Yatim, the state Duathlon trial organised by the Sabah Triathlon Association will comprise the 10km run, 40km bike and 5km run events.

He said the 10km run will take place at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex in Likas on Thursday while the 40km bike and 5km run will be at Putatan on Saturday.

The state trial is to select athletes for the National Trial in Putrajaya on June 26-27, which will be a platform to pick athletes to represent Malaysia at the Vietnam SEA Games 2021.

Meanwhile, Yatim is satisfied with his current condition and form as he looked forward to competing in The Championship.

He said he has been training five days a week and that he had conducted high altitude training in Kundasang which has greatly helped his progress.

“I’m certainly better than before and I’m happy with the progress made. I was really encouraged when I did a 68km ride from Manggatal to Gunung Alab in under four hours.

“I will try to train harder and may go for training at high altitude again once or twice prior to the The Championship race.

“With the race getting nearer, the last thing I want is risk getting injured. So I need to carefully plan my training programme,” added Yatim.

For the record, Yatim will compete in the 45 and above age group in the The Championship where the race distances are 2km swim, 90km bike and 21km run.

“I’ve been in contact with the (The Championship) organiser and they informed that as of now, the rescheduled race will go as planned on August 29,” he said.

The Championship race was originally scheduled for May 31 last year but after several postponements, it has been rescheduled to August 29 this year.