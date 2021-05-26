60 pct of eligible recipients in Limbang registered for Covid-19 vaccination

MIRI (May 26): Registration for Covid-19 National immunisation Programme in Limbang district has almost reached 60 per cent of the targeted population, said Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

He said some 22,000 people in the district out of a total 40,000 people eligible for vaccination had registered for the immunisation programme.

“Almost 22,000 people in Limbang district have already registered for the immunisation programme through MySejahtera application or manual registration via the district office, district council office and government health clinic,” he said after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at Limbang Civic Centre recently.

In view of that, Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, said the government planned to increase the number of PPVs in Limbang district including in rural areas such as Batu Danau and Mendamit.

At the moment, the PPV at Limbang Civic Centre is the main PPV for the district besides Limbang Hospital and a private clinic which has been approved by the Ministry of Health to provide Covid-19 vaccination services to the public.

The PPV at Limbang Civic Centre is only able to provide vaccination service to 400 people a day, and with more PPVs in the district it will ease congestion as well as speed up the immunisation process, he added.

“We plan to open more PPVs in this district including at Batu Danau Hall, Mendamit Community Hall and Limbang Indoor Stadium. Similar effort will be also done to increase the number of PPVs in Lawas.”

At the same time, he urged those who are yet register for the immunisation programme to do so as soon as possible because the state government expected 80 per cent of people in the state to have been vaccinated by end of August this year.

“To achieve this target, the federal government and the Ministry of Health have given Sarawak government green light to purchase our own vaccine.

“We urge individuals who have not registered to register immediately because it is important for us to achieve herd immunity so that we can curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the state.”

Also present during the visit were Limbang Division health officer Dr Norliza Jusoh, Limbang Zone 7 assistant superintendent Azman Ibrahim, representative from Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) Norlia Ahmad Rafaie and Limbang Division Welfare Department psychology officer Alexander Lucas Khiu Kwong Huat.