BDDMC: Validity of negative Covid-19 test results for logistic vehicle drivers travelling in and out of Bintulu reduced to 7 days

BINTULU (May 26): The validity of negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test results for logistic vehicle drivers traveling in and out of Bintulu has been reduced from 14 days to only seven days, said Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee (BDDMC) chairman Jack Aman Luat.

He said this requirement, which is part of BDDMC latest enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) took effect effect yesterday and would be effective until June 7.

Apart from that, Jack said a mandatory swab test requirement and police permit for those travelling in and out of Bintulu zone would remain unchanged for essential services and emergencies.

“The inter-district travel in the Bintulu zone would not be allowed unless for those who provide essential services.

“The police will set up roadblocks at the border of the districts, to ensure a smooth implementation of the new SOP,” said Jack after BDDMC meeting at Bintulu Resident Office yesterday.

He added that for Bintulu, only 30 per cent of the private sector workers is allowed in the premises, while the rest of the workers are required to work from home.

As for the other revised SOP, Jack said they are following the state SOP, such as no gathering in public places that exceed five individuals and children below 12 years old are not allowed in public places or shopping complexes.

He said based on the latest statistics of positive Covid-19 cases in Bintulu, there was a slight increase of cases detected in the longhouses and in the rural areas.

“There is a need for all to give their cooperation to stop the spread of the virus especially with Gawai Dayak is around the corner,” he said.

During the meeting, he said BDDMC has agreed to tighten the existing SOP that has been issued by Unit for Other Religion (Unifor).

He said one of the methods is by dividing Bintulu, Sebauh and Tatau districts into several areas.

He added a district officer will lead each team which consists of enforcement personnel from other relevant agencies.

He said the team will be focusing on giving greater exposure, awareness campaigns in the longhouses to make sure that they have implemented the basic SOP.

“Now we encourage every longhouse to divide their ‘ruai’ using a rope, to restrict the movement from entering other ruai or bilik,” said Jack.

He said this method has been applied in several longhouses in Bintulu and it is important for the local community leaders to play their leadership role to ensure their community will strictly adhere to the SOP.

“We will carry out the SOP compliance operation from May 29 onwards and will issue compounds if they were found to go against the SOP,” he warned.

Jack said they are serious in enforcing the Gawai SOP which clearly stated that there will be no inter-house or inter-longhouse visit during Gawai Dayak.

In the meantime, he also urged the Village Security and Development Committees (JKKKs) to activate their community policing to help the authorities to monitor the SOP compliance in their respective areas.

Jack advised the people to comply with the SOP and avoid returning to their longhouses to celebrate Gawai.

“It is better for you to stay where you are now, let us sacrifice now,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili, Bintulu Health officer Dr Melvin Chung and Bintulu District officer Muhammad Dino Amid.