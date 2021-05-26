Cops issue seven compounds for loitering after 8pm under Sarawak’s tightened SOP

KUCHING (May 26): The police have issued a total of 23 compounds in Sarawak for Conditional Movement Control Order violations after its standard operating procedures (SOP) were tightened from yesterday.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), in a statement today, said Kuching contributed the most number of compounds issued at 13, followed by Bintulu (7), Padawan (2) and Simunjan (1).

It said seven compounds were for loitering without valid reasons after 8pm, six for being in business premises operating beyond the permitted time, six for not checking in before entering a business premise, one for not scanning the MySejahtera QR code, one for breaching an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area, one for not completing customers’ check-in log book, and one for operating beyond the permitted time.

All in all, the police have issued a total of 6,804 SOP violation compounds since March 18, 2020.

At the same time, the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had issued 16 compounds consisting of two by Bau District Office, Sarikei (2), Matu and Daro (2), Limbang (2), Kanowit (1), Meradong and Julau(1), Sri Aman (1), Lundu (1), Serian (1), Miri City Council (2) and Bintulu Development Authority (1),

Out of that, six of the compounds were for not completing or updating the check-in registration log book, three for not wearing face masks, two for not checking-in via MySejahtera or check-in log book, two for not having employees’ records, one for having a faulty thermometer, one for failing to observe social distancing, and one barber shop operator for not wearing an apron and a face mask.

Since Feb 1 this year , the Ministry has issued a total of 735 SOP violation compounds, said SDMC.

SDMC had announced the more stringent SOP on May 23, following a surge of Covid-19 cases in the state and after a risk assessment presented by Ministry of Health (MOH) the night before.

Among others, operation hours for all sectors have been reduced to 6am to 8pm from 10pm previously and children below 12 years are not allowed in public places without reason.

SDMC had also rezoned Kuching into four separate zones – Kuching and Samarahan, Serian, Lundu and Bau – and required those who have to travel between zones to apply for a travel permit from the police.