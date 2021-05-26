Covid-19: 640 cases in Sarawak today with Kuching heading list

KUCHING (May 26): Sarawak today recorded 640 new Covid-19 infections with Kuching heading the list with 110 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It also said in a statement that the state had recorded two deaths today in Bintulu and Miri.

The cases today bring Sarawak’s latest cumulative Covid-19 infections to 43,966 cases and its death toll to 263.

SDMC said 54.06 per cent of the total number of cases today were detected in Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Bukit Mabong.

Miri had the second biggest number of cases at 101, followed by Sibu (75), Bukit Mabong (60), Selangau (44), Samarahan (30), Tatau (29), Serian (25), Asajaya (25), Mukah (24), Bintulu (23), Sri Aman (21), Kapit (21), Sebauh (9), Song (5), Pakan (5), Simunjan (4), Daro (4), Lundu (3), Subis (3), Lubok Antu (3), Marudi (3), Beluru (2), Sarikei (2), Lawas (2), Pusa (2), Limbang (1), Tanjung Manis (1), Tebedu (1), Kanowit (1) and Meradong (1).

MORE TO COME