Covid-19: Malaysia breaks record again with 7,478 new cases in last 24 hours

KUCHING (May 23): The Health Ministry today recorded a new high mark of Covid-19 cases with 7,478 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 533,367.

Yesterday, the country recorded 7,289 new cases, which was the highest 24 hour tally, including 513 cases in Sarawak.

Selangor still remains ahead of the other states, with 2,455 cases today, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 760 cases, and Sarawak with 640 cases.

This is followed by Johor with 587 new cases, Kelantan (547), Kedah (542), Pulau Pinang (420), Negeri Sembilan (370), Perak (264), Melaka (230), Sabah (229), Terengganu (177) and Pahang (171).

Other states recorded two-digit figures are Labuan with 49 new cases and Putrajaya (29), while Perlis recorded 8 new cases today.