Cyber cafe owner, 5 customers slapped with compounds for violating SOP in Kuching

KUCHING (May 26): Six individuals including the owner of a cyber cafe at a commercial centre along Jalan Tun Jugah here were issued with compound notices by police for violating the Conditional Movement Control Order standard operating procedures (SOP) on Monday night.

Acting Kuching police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said an SOP monitoring team raided the premises at 11pm after discovering it was operating beyond the permitted hours.

Under the tightened SOP announced by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, all sectors can only operate from 6am to 8pm.

“It was found that the premises, which operates as a sports club, was still open with five customers aged between 23 and 34 years inside.

“The owner was issued a compound of RM10,000 while the five customers, RM2,000 each,” Merbin said in a statement yesterday.

He said the compounds were issued under Regulation 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (No. 4) Regulations 2021, and must be settled within 14 days.

Merbin urged the public to always abide by the set SOP, saying police view this seriously and will take action against anyone found to be in non-compliance.