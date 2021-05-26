Dr Annuar: At least 400,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses needed to achieve target of vaccinating 190,000 of Sibu folk

SIBU (May 26): At least 400,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine should be available in Sibu over next two to three months in order to achieve the target of vaccinating 190,000 of the local population, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

In this regard, he hoped for a stable and timely delivery of the vaccines to avoid any interruption to the on-going mass vaccination programme in Sibu.

Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing expressed this view after National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin stated that Sibu and Bintulu divisions will be allocated more Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines.

On this, Dr Annuar, said: “A proper and detailed timeline should be made available, as we need 190,000 of Sibu folk to be vaccinated here, where at least 400,000 doses should be available in next two to three months.

“I really hope it (vaccine) could be delivered on time thus, avoiding the hassle of postponing the schedule plan (for the mass vaccination).”

He gave assurance that the frontliners here, which comprise of the medical team, relevant government agencies, private medical sectors and volunteers are ready to work hard if the vaccines are available on time.

Turning to the Sibu folk, the Nangka assemblyman repeated his call for them to promptly register for Covid-19 vaccination via MySejahtera.

“With the assurance from the Minister (Khairy Jamaluddin), people in Sibu should now register with MySejahtera as soon as possible,” he said.

A political secretary to Chief Minister, Michael Tiang, when accompanying Dr Annuar at the Sibu Indoor Stadium last Saturday, disclosed that some 70,000 folk in Sibu, mainly the young people, had yet to register for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, Sibu recorded 49 Covid-19 new cases yesterday, where 39 of the cases were from Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) area, while Sibu Rural District Council’s (SRDC) area has 10 cases.

In another development, Dr Annuar held an online meeting with the longhouse chiefs from the 34 longhouses in Nangka state constituency.

“The online meeting touched on the Gawai Dayak SOP (standard operating procedures) and vaccination matters,” he revealed.

On Monday, he helped out the frontliners at Sibu Indoor Stadium to screen recipients before vaccination.