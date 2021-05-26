Fearing global shortage, Pharmaniaga set to bring in 10 million doses of Sinovac vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): Concern that the approval of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine could lead to shortages has led domestic pharmaceutical corporation Pharmaniaga Berhad to announce it will import 10 million more doses.

Its managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope said the company has taken into account the unpredictability of vaccine supplies, given current geopolitics and supply issues around the world.

“There is the possibility of a vaccine supply shortage in Malaysia if this happens. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to approve Sinovac’s vaccine very soon,” he said during a press conference.

Zulkarnain said he foresees a spike in the global demand for Sinovac once this occurs, making it harder for Malaysia to obtain it as easily as it does now.

“Thus we plan to place the order now before that occurs. Similarly, Pharmaniaga has also received one million doses of the finished Sinovac vaccine from China, and its lot release has already been approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

“Altogether, the combination of finished vaccines from China and the fill-and-finish vaccines completed in Malaysia has reached a total of more than 3.6 million doses in May alone,” he said.

The managing director also addressed the issue of baseless and malicious allegations against Pharmaniaga, its procurement method, and the fill-and-finish manufacturing process, which is being circulated on social media and text messaging platforms.

“We are very disappointed with these irresponsible actions by certain quarters who created slanders not only towards Pharmaniaga, but also the government and the Special Committee On Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) who have worked tirelessly in the war against the pandemic in this country.

“The rakyat do not need all these rumour mongers who clearly seek to create chaos and unrest, causing mistrust and divisions amongst ourselves, thus jeopardising the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,” he said.

Zulkarnain said Pharmaniaga is not intimidated by such baseless accusations and called for unity in fighting Covid-19.

However, he said police reports have also been filed so investigations can be conducted against those who spread slander against the company.

To address these concerns and to dispel any of the public’s misperceptions, he said an informative video on the vaccine’s fill-and-finish manufacturing process at the company’s subsidiary Pharmaniaga LifeScience Sdn Bhd has been released on its YouTube account. – Malay Mail