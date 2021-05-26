Flood situation continues to improve in northern Sarawak

MIRI (May 26): Two flood evacuation centres (PPS) in Limbang remained open today with more flood victims allowed to return home.

Limbang’s Civil Defense Force (APM) officer Sulaiman Salama in a statement this morning said the two PPS at Buloh Baloi multi-purpose community hall and Kampung Bidang community hall were housing two and 40 flood victims respectively.

In Baram, the Long Panai Bomba community team reported that the floodwater there had completely receded as of 11am today.

“The ground floor of the longhouse is all covered in mud,” they said.

The flood situation at Long Bemang, which was also badly hit in the recent flood was also reported to have improved today.

The flood situation in Marudi town had also improved as of 11am today, with the floodwater at several villages including the town area had receded.