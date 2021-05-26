Govt appreciates criticisms on its handling of pandemic, says Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): The government appreciates public criticisms of its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the power to ultimately curb it rests with all individuals, said a Cabinet minister.

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) said everyone must ask themselves whether they had been complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and done all they could to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

In his article, published by The Star today, Mustapa wrote that now was not the time to score political points or indulge in the game of one-upmanship, because the country’s survival and future were at stake.

“Let us be objective and rational in criticising the government. The anger is understandable, but we must focus on solutions and on the future,” he said.

Mustapa referred to Friday’s government decision to tighten up the SOPs of the movement control order (MCO), while allowing most economic activities to continue relatively unabated, describing it as a tough decision to make.

Giving an insight into the decision-making process, he pointed out that the National Security Council had been inclusive in its deliberations, which involve key ministers, government officials and heads of state governments, as well as consultations with the private sector.

“The trade-off between lives and livelihoods, between the health of the people and the economy, and between safety restrictions and the freedom of movement has not been easy to balance. Our government faces the challenge of balancing two competing, seemingly contradictory imperatives” he added.

He said at this point in the nation’s history, good, constructive and fresh ideas were needed, not just endless criticism.

“This is compounded by the powerful influence of social media, which has admittedly produced some constructive suggestions. However, these are often buried beneath the fake news and vulgar trolling that drives negative sentiments,” said the minister.

Mustapa disclosed that the government was working to address vaccine hesitancy and problems with access, while incidents like 10,000 people in Kelantan not showing up for their appointments for whatever reasons, should not recur.

He also made this appeal: “Please register to get vaccinated and ensure that you turn up when you are called. The vaccination programme is our ticket back to normality and recovery. The quicker we vaccinate all Malaysians, the faster we can stabilise the economy”. – Bernama