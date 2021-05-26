Judges, court officials to receive vaccines from May 31 – Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): Federal Court and Court of Appeal judges, led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, will receive their vaccine jabs on May 31.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan in a statement yesterday, said his office was also arranging for all High Court and Sessions Court judges, and magistrates nationwide to be vaccinated with the cooperation of the state governments and respective health departments.

“The government has allocated a sufficient amount (of vaccines) to provide vaccination to all judges in the country.

“The government considers judges and court officials as frontline personnel because their duties are in direct contact with the public,” he said.

It is hoped, he added, that administering the vaccines would help reduce their risk of exposure to Covid-19. – Bernama