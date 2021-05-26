Kpg Tanjung Bundong in Samarahan placed under EMCO

KUCHING (May 26): Kampung Tanjung Bundong in Samarahan has been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases there.

According to a statement by the Samarahan Division Health Office posted on its Facebook page, the increase in Covid-19 infections there was mainly contributed by Hari Raya visitations.

“Please stay at home. If there is a need to go outside, please wear face masks, avoid crowded areas, observe social distancing, and wash your hands frequently,” said the statement.

The Samarahan Division Health Office further advised those who have been to Kampung Tanjung Bundong, and those who have had close contact with positive cases there to contact hotline numbers 082-661096/661154/661094/672101/661153 to arrange for screening appointments at the nearest government clinics.

It said operating hours for the hotline are from 8am to 5pm every Monday to Friday, and 8am to 12pm every Saturday and Sunday, including public holidays.

On May 23, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced two new clusters were detected related to social activities during the Hari Raya celebrations.

They were the Taman Sourabaya Indah Cluster and the Jalan Jambatan Gantung Cluster here.

SDMC said the Taman Sourabaya Indah Cluster involved around 34 immediate family members gathered at the index case’s house to celebrate Hari Raya here in May 13, while the Jalan Jambatan Gantung Cluster was because the index case had visited several residences around Kuching.