Lee: 61 pct vaccine sign-up rate in Miri not enough for herd immunity

MIRI (May 26): About 61 per cent of the total population in Miri Division eligible for Covid-19 vaccination have registered to receive their jabs, said Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) minister in charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin

He said while the figure may seem high, it is still insufficient to achieve herd immunity and urged those who have yet to sign up for the immunisation programme, to do so in view that Phase 3 will commence soon.

“Times are very challenging for us all, especially when the cases keep going up. Those eligible for the vaccine but have not registered must do so, so that they can receive their jabs and be protected against the virus,” he told reporters here yesterday.

For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post Telegram Channel

Lee, who earlier witnessed the handover of medical equipment by Shin Yang Groups of Companies to Miri Hospital, said the arrival of more Covid-19 vaccine doses next month ahead of the start of Phase 3 will hopefully see 70-80 per cent of the population being immunised.

On the donation by Shin Yang, the minister expressed appreciation to the private sector and individuals who have come forward to donate medical equipment to assist the public healthcare system during this trying period.

The donation by the company comprised a PCR test machine and an automated extractor machine, worth a total of RM230,000.

“This is a very important contribution because the laboratory in Miri Hospital needs the machines to process the swab samples.

“The current lab is handling more than 800 samples per day, yet the surge in Covid-19 positive cases is stretching the lab’s capacity. With the additional machines, they can hopefully process more than 1,000 samples,” said Lee.